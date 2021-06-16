Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $122.61 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,301 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avantor were worth $122,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 175,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

