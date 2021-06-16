Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $92.84 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122,001 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $92,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 10,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

