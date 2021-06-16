Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 450,990 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,990 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $665,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $70,963,019 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

