ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in May

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 1,416,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. ALPEK has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86.
About ALPEK
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.