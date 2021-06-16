Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,792,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,153. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.