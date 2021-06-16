Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases 4,306 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,864.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

