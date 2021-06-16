Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 10,726 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.