Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 262,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,790. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

