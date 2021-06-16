Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 100,528 Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Separately, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $376.40 million, a PE ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

