Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $200.26 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 1.28% of Wix.com worth $200,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.96. 9,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.79. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

