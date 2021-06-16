AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares dropped 7.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $54.76. Approximately 1,010,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,858,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Specifically, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,906,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,320. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.