Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

