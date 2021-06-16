American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 46,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

