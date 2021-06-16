American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 647,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689,106. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

