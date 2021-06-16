American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

AMH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 1,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

