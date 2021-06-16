American International Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

NEXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $406.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

