American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $24.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $799.71 million, a PE ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,647 shares of company stock worth $1,611,105. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.