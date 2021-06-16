Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,903 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,525% compared to the typical volume of 106 put options.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 123,407 shares valued at $1,246,709. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

