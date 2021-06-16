ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -81.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AMS has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.