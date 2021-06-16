Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to report sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of AA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 241,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.