Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

