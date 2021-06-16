Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 2,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,402. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 298.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.