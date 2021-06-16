Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 1,691,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,590,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 111,151 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 171,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

