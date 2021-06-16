Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

