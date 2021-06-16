Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Manitowoc posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $835.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.