Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $450,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.18 million, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $87.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%.

KDMN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.