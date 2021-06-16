Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

