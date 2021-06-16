Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $157.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $654.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $657.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock valued at $745,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Photronics by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 446,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 1,994.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 355,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.32. 508,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,796. The company has a market cap of $887.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

