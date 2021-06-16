Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:PJT traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 118,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

