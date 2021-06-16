Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $21.55. 24,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

