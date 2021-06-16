Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to announce sales of $59.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.22 million and the lowest is $58.99 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $240.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $242.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several analysts have commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

BFS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,701. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

