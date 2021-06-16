Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $719.70 Million

Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce sales of $719.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TNL opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

