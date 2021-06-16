Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce $545.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $541.07 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. 14,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 90,410 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

