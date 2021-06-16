Analysts Set Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMLEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CMLEF remained flat at $$8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.68.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

