Analysts Set Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMLEF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CMLEF remained flat at $$8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.68.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

