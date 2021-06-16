Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $54.40

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of GTHX opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $919.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,450 in the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

