Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $15.38

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research firms have commented on GLNG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.