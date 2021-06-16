Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Target Price at C$79.57

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IAG stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.21. 140,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,554. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$42.35 and a 12 month high of C$72.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.4019633 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

