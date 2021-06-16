Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $14.63

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 343,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 350,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

