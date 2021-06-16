Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $60.30

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $68.31. 14,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

