Analyzing Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $243.91 million 2.61 $39.91 million $0.89 13.70 Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.38 $306.77 million $1.86 11.92

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Luther Burbank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 21.58% 9.51% 0.82% Associated Banc 26.17% 6.67% 0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luther Burbank and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Associated Banc 0 7 0 0 2.00

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.07%. Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential downside of 13.40%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Luther Burbank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through 10 branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 7 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, and certificates of deposit; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; fixed and variable annuities, full-service, and discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 228 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

