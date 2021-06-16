Analyzing Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trevali Mining and Impala Platinum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.66 -$239.33 million N/A N/A Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.10 $1.03 billion $1.23 14.24

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trevali Mining and Impala Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Trevali Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

