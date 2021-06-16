Analyzing Vital Farms (VITL) and Its Peers

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vital Farms to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 350 1193 1211 33 2.33

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 63.23%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 78.44 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.55

Vital Farms’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Summary

Vital Farms rivals beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

