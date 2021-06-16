Andre Branch Purchases 2,700 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $75.38. 950,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,197. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

