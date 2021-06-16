AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Short Interest Up 56.6% in May

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 13th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,976,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AngioSoma stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,487. AngioSoma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

