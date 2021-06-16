ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $522.00 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $218.31 and a one year high of $527.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $3.3492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

