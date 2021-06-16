Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%.

Anterix stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 205,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,485. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $255,372.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

