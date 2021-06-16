Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $384.53. 14,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $403.89.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

