ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,569,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,814,000. Teck Resources comprises approximately 4.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 1.06% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 448,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,221. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

