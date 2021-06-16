ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $130.04 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,081 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 5.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $130,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,096,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.