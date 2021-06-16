ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 72.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,330 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 0.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 112,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. 110,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,071. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

